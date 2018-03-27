Coming up on WLBT: State Health Department releases private patient information

If you visited one recently, you could be impacted. We'll have a live report detailing how thousands of patients' private info has been accidentally released.
More developments in the Kingston Frazier case. We'll have details on the court hearing involving one of the suspects.
We're getting closer to the time to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Have you gotten your ticket yet? There's still time. We'll have details when you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
