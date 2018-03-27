Former Lexington hospital goes up in flames - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Former Lexington hospital goes up in flames

Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Vacant Lexington hospital goes up in flames; Source: WLBT viewer Vacant Lexington hospital goes up in flames; Source: WLBT viewer
LEXINGTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The former Lexington hospital on Westwood Avenue caught fire overnight.

According to police, the building is vacant.

We are working to get details on how the fire started.

