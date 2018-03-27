64-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Natchez

A 64-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle hit a tree in Natchez Sunday night.

According to Lt. Cal Green, Walter Ford was killed at 8:50 p.m. and found face down on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ford was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson. Lt. Green says that no other cars were involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.