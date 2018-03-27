College student who found $150,000 for college now helping others find scholarships

Gabrielle McCormick of Greenville, Texas always knew she wanted to go to college. She thought she would score a scholarship to play basketball, but an injury dashed any hopes of that.

"When I got hurt, and my parents told me that they couldn't afford for me to go to college, then I knew that I had to make a change," she says.

McCormick got busy trying to find any money that was out there for college scholarships.

What she found may surprise you: scholarships for tall people, vegetarians, even gamers. She did a thorough search and says she ended up winning more than $150,000 in scholarships for herself.

"I found so much money I was able to buy a new car sophomore year of college and pay it off my junior year," McCormick adds.

McCormick was so good at finding money for her education that she decided to start her own website to help others: Scholarship Informer.

"When you have a lot of people coming to you crying and talking about, we are struggling, and we don't know what to do, I knew there had to be a better way where it could be more comprehensive in providing more information," she says.

Much of the information on the site is free.

"The site really answers all of the major questions that you may have about how do even get started? Where do you find your best fit scholarships? What do you do for the essay? And then what do you do before and after you submit your actual application?" says Rita Junco, who used the website to find money for her son, Jarod who is a freshman at Virginia Tech.

"Since we've been doing the system, he did win one scholarship for $500," she says.

McCormick says it's never too early to start applying for scholarships for your kids.

"You can get scholarships as early as kindergarten. Google just closed a scholarship that was a $30,000 scholarship - the Doodle for Google scholarship," she says.

