31 NFL teams visited Ole Miss for Pro Day

It was all about stopwatches, pads, and pens this morning. Ole Miss held their annual Pro Day. 31 NFL teams represented to watch the Rebels.

Gary Wunderlich made a 55 yard field goal, just missing from 60. Canton's Daronte Bouldin put up 35 reps on the bench press. A.J. Moore certainly showed his Bassfield speed, he clocked in at 4.39 in the 40

Four Rebels worked out today that participated in the NFL Combine. Jordan Wilkins ran drills with Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas. Marquis Haynes ran a 4.56 40 this morning. Rod Taylor showed off his agility with the cones. Fellow Callaway alum Breeland Speaks liked his 40 time in Indianapolis, so no running today.

