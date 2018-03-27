MEMA 4 KIDS campaign to teach disaster preparedness at Spann Elementary

This is the continuation of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's statewide campaign, developed to introduce children to disaster preparedness. Source: JPD

Spann Elementary School staff and students will meet Delta the Disaster Dog, Pearl the Preparedness Pup and Jake the Mitigation Wizard Wednesday, March 28th, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

This is the continuation of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's statewide campaign, developed to introduce children to disaster preparedness.

Students will get a copy of the MEMA4Kids book, "Disaster Preparedness: A child's journey in Mississippi" and they will be introduced to the characters.

MEMA officials will also show the new MEMA4Kids website, www.mema4kids.org.

