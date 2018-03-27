"Pooh" from Moss Point arrested on possession charges

37-year-old Edward Cornelius Bridges aka “Pooh” of Moss Point was arrested by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force on March 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

The Task Force seized about 4.5 pounds of crystal meth, two ounces of cocaine, 46 dosage units of ecstasy and a 7.62 caliber SKS Semi-Automatic Rifle from Bridges’ residence on Ann Street in Moss Point.

If convicted, Bridges faces 10 years to life in a federal penitentiary and a fine of up to $10 million.

He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Robert H. Walker, United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in Gulfport on Friday, March 23. Magistrate Judge Walker ordered Bridges to be held pending a preliminary and detention hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on March 28.

These charges are merely an accusation and Bridges is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

