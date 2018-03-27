City of Jackson creates task force to handle release of names of police officers involved in shootings

Lumumba says he now wants to create a task force, that would govern how and when to release the names of officers involved in shootings. Source: WLBT

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wants to change the policy on keeping officers involved in shootings anonymous.

This comes two weeks after a 3 On Your Side Investigation about the lack of transparency in officer-involved shootings.

The panel would be made up of citizens, officers and members of the current administration.

The new plans created by the group would also take into concern the safety for the police department and the community.

Tuesday, over 50 community leaders met with the city, many of them with serious concerns about the safety of officers involved in shootings.

"You have their families to be concerned about," said Jackson resident Lee Bernard. "Jackson is a small town and you may have a lawman come from another city into Jackson and if someone sees a person or a policeman shoot a person, that means they probably know them."

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Lumumba said he wants the task force's police to reflect genuine concern for the safety of everyone.

The Jackson Police Department is committed to serving and protecting all Jackson residents and holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct. When officer-involved shootings do occur, accountability to the public and for the safety of officers is a primary concern. JPD has a longstanding practice of not releasing the names of officers involved in shootings during the performance of their duties. This practice was designed to ensure the safety of officers and their families and to enable the department to more efficiently conduct its investigation of the incident. We recognize that this practice can be difficult for victims and their loved ones involved in these incidents. Due to recent concerns raised about the lack of transparency inherent to this practice, Mayor Lumumba is establishing a task force to address the formation of JPD policy that will govern the release of names, and the timeframe during which this should take place. Specifically, the Task Force will be made up of citizens, officers and members of his administration who are charged with establishing policy that keeps in mind both sensitivity to community concerns as well as an understanding of the unique responsibilities and safety of law enforcement. We expect that this process will yield a policy that works for all stakeholders. We have confidence and trust in JPD – and we are indeed concerned with the frequency of officer-involved shootings. The loss of life is always tragic, and it is imperative that our policy reflect our genuine concern for the safety of everyone. We truly believe that through the work and deliberation of this task force, we will be able to strengthen the bonds between our officers and the communities they serve, while simultaneously building the transparency and trust necessary to move our great City forward.

He also hopes they can strengthen the bonds between officers and the communities they serve.

