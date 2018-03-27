Woman shot, shows up at Jacksonhospital

Jackson police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments located in the 5000 block of Watkins Drive.

#JPD is investigating a shooting after a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Location of occurrence and victim’s condition are unknown at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 27, 2018

Officers learned that the victim got into a fight with her boyfriend before suffering a non-life-threatening injury to her arm.

JPD is still attempting to gather information about the incident and the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.