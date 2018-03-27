Woman shot, shows up at Jacksonhospital - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman shot, shows up at Jacksonhospital

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments located in the 5000 block of Watkins Drive.

Officers learned that the victim got into a fight with her boyfriend before suffering a non-life-threatening injury to her arm.

JPD is still attempting to gather information about the incident and the suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we have more information.

