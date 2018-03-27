Woman shot, shows up at local hospital

Jackson police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

#JPD is investigating a shooting after a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Location of occurrence and victim’s condition are unknown at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 27, 2018

The location of the shooting and the victim's condition remains unknown at this time.

We will update you when we have more information.

