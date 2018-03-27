PROM safety message encourages students to be responsible

Prom season is in full swing. It is a night that many juniors and seniors look forward to, but it is also one that can end deadly if not careful.

"They may think that they can do anything and that nothing can touch them, but it can and it will," said Richard Stafford, a survivor from a drunk driving crash. "They are not responsible. I thought I was responsible."

Stafford was 20 years old when he decided to drink and drive, a costly mistake that would nearly kill him and change his life forever.

"They rolled up to my truck and I wasn't in there," Stafford said. "It took them a little, but they found me."

Stafford is just one of many who is dedicated to keeping students safe. He, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, are all hoping to do this by sharing their new campaign called PROM: Please Return on Monday.

"Losing a student, you know, is tough situation anytime," said Tim Dowdy, the principal of Ridgeland High School. "We never want that to happen."

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, car crashes are the leading cause of death in teenagers and one in every four car crashes with a teen involves an underage drunk driver.

