Mississippi State faces Penn State Tuesday in NIT Semifinals

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics
Not only does Tuesday mark a school-record 37th game for Mississippi State, it also means an opportunity to play for a championship with a win against Penn State.
Tip at famed Madison Square Garden is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game televised on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden will handle the broadcast, while Neil Price and Richard Williams will have the call on the MSU radio network.
The winner will face either Western Kentucky or Utah in the finals on Thursday.
Gameday Vibes.— MSU Men's Basketball ?? (@HailStateMBK) March 27, 2018
#HailState?? #EmbraceTheGrind pic.twitter.com/EVEJ1LSQKk
The Basketball Mecca!— MSU Men's Basketball ?? (@HailStateMBK) March 27, 2018
Bulldogs take the stage at 8:30 p.m. CT#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/q8RBgxaRwp
