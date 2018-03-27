Arson suspected in former Holmes Co. hospital blaze

An arson investigation is underway in Lexington after a fire destroyed a former Holmes County hospital Tuesday morning.

Yellow tape now surrounds a more than 85-year-old hospital in Lexington. Residents say they are shocked and saddened to see this building and all those memories go up in flames.

“I am totally devastated. It was like a part of history that is just gone, and it looks like terror,” said Arlene Easterling.

Easterling fought back tears as she looked at the charred building that she worked at as a teenager.

“I worked in the front office on Saturdays and Sundays. Everything went on right here,” she said.

The county now owns the building and it has been vacant for at least four years.

Last year, county officials were interviewed about a squatting problem here. They even shared plans to revitalize the old hospital.

“It is a tragic loss for the community. It was a historic building in itself,” said Lexington Fire Chief Derrick Hodges.

Chief Hodges says while the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, it is believed that the fire could've been started deliberately.

“I would think so, but we can't officially rule it arson yet because the building was unoccupied," said Hodges. "It had not been used in a while and to come here and find it in flames, I would suspect it is some type of foul play.”

Fire officials say the building is a total loss.

