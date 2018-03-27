Child porn and exploitation conviction will stand for Jones County man

The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirms the conviction and life sentences for a Jones County man.

46 year old John Lowe was sentenced in 2011 to five life sentences for exploitation of a child for possession of child pornography. Lowe, who had been previously convicted of exploitation of a child and voyeurism was sentenced as a habitual offender.

Lowe appealed his conviction questioning in part the use of evidence from a laptop, and the court allowing the jury to view the child pornography retrieved from the laptop.

After learning police were looking for him in 2009 after a complaint, Lowe did not show up for work and never picked up his final paycheck. His truck was found in a parking lot in Columbia, Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Corrections then classified Lowe as an escaped fugitive.

Lowe was located in September, 2009, in a motel room in San Diego, California by the United States Marshals Service. He was brought back to Mississippi and charged with violating the conditions of his probation.

Lowe was initially tried and convicted of five counts on April 11, 2011. He was sentenced to five terms of life in prison in MDOC custody. Lowe appealed, arguing the trial court erred by denying him the funds he requested to hire an expert witness and claimed the verdict was against the overwhelming weight of evidence. The court affirmed his conviction.

However, the State Supreme Court reversed the conviction, and the case was remanded and set for another trial. At the conclusion of that trial in 2015 Lowe was convicted on five counts and sentenced to life in prison for each count due to his status as a habitual offender.

The State Court of Appeals Tuesday affirmed Lowe's conviction and sentences.

