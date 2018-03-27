CONSIDER THIS: Nissan

There are many, many businesses that drive the economy for the region. It takes small, medium and large operations to create a healthy business climate. One of our major manufacturers gets a lot of attention because of the number of employees and the size of the operation.

When Mississippi landed Nissan, it was a big deal.

Many people complained that the tax breaks and other incentives were excessive, but I believe it was a sound investment. Nissan now employs more than 6,400 people at the Canton facility and has invested more than $3 billion since it opened in 2003.

The first car I bought was a very used Datsun B-210, so I became familiar with Nissan a long time ago. That car got me to school and work… most of the time… and was the first of several Nissan products I’ve owned over the years. It makes me feel good that my purchases helped a company that helps Mississippians.

Many, many families are positively impacted because Nissan and the suppliers who support that operation are right here in our backyard.

The company recently celebrated the production of four million vehicles at the Canton plant and plans to add more jobs. That’s impressive and appreciated.

Congratulations, Nissan. And thanks for calling Mississippi… Home.