Wilkinson County Correctional Facility on lockdown after fight in housing unit

The Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville is on lockdown while officials investigate a fight involving several inmates in a housing unit.

The incident began about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday

MTC Communications Director Issa Arnita reports officers quickly responded and the situation was under control within a few minutes.

Two inmates were transported by ambulance to a regional hospital and one was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

None of the injuries are said to be life threatening.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No names are being released at this time.

The prison is managed by private company Management & Training Corporation or MTC.

