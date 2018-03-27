Jackson family constantly living in fear after home is shot into

A view of a bullet hole on the outside of the home. Source: WLBT

Two weeks ago, bullets were shot into the home that Kimberly Quinn shares with her husband on Central Street. A week later on March 23 at 1:00 a.m, it happened again.

That time, she says shots were fired into the air, meant to intimidate.

Quinn says no one in her home has ever hurt anyone and she is constantly living in fear, wondering if and when it will happen again.

"You feel like every time you go to sleep you don't know what's going to happen. If you're going to get awakened by gun shots again," Quinn said.

She says she is tired of the anxiety and the stress, so she decided it was time to come forward. There is another reason, too.

"The reason I wanted to was so that if something happened to us I get to tell my side of it now."

Not only is it affecting her and her husband, but the rest of her family as well.

"My grandson is here a lot and now we won't let him spend the night," said Quinn.

Quinn's family has already had a close call. During the first shooting, her cousin was in the family room when two bullets went through the couch. She says it was by the grace of God that he wasn't shot.

Considering the danger, Quinn was asked why she is still living in the home. She says with help from Habitat for Humanity she, her family and friends built it by hand.

"I feel too blessed to to just walk away from it," Quinn said. "I asked God to give it to me and I'm trying to be a good steward of it."

According to Quinn, police have a person of interest in both shootings.

