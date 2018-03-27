Entire town of Polkville under boil water notice - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Entire town of Polkville under boil water notice

POLKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to a contractor cutting a water line, the entire town of Polkville is under a boil water notice. 

Officials are working to restore service as soon as possible. 

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the town is given an all clear by the health department. 

