Belhaven residents asking drivers to slow down

Residents in the Belhaven neighborhood have been speaking out on a growing issue with one local school.

The parents of First Presbyterian Day School have been the focal point of "reckless driving."

People living on Pinehurst and Belhaven Street say they've seen parents of FPDS speeding, texting while driving and running stop signs.

This isn't the first time this has been reported to the school. The headmaster of the school has issued a mass email to parents and faculty addressing the issue several times over the past two years.

First Pres Day School issued a statement to parents after residents of Belhaven complained about parents speeding & breaking traffic laws. pic.twitter.com/wcVrSJ0l5c — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) March 27, 2018

The assistant headmaster of the school, Paula Clark, has been vocal on the growing issue in the neighborhood, and wants to fix the problem not just for the school, but for the area.

"We want to make sure that people are safe and that the children are safe too. It doesn't matter if you're running late or in a hurry," said Clark. "It's very concerning to us that people aren't maintaining a safe speed in the neighborhood. We want them driving here, like it were their neighborhood."

Clark said people have apparently violated the street signs that are around and they want to make sure that it stops and they fix the issue for both the school and the neighborhood.

Recently, the residents have put signs up around the neighborhood and have been keeping an eye out for the offenders. But for now, residents in Belhaven will still be on the lookout for anyone breaking the law.

