Thomas Dillard's 3-run homer caps comeback, #4 Ole Miss beats #14 Southern Miss 7-6

The top 15 clash between Ole Miss and Southern Miss delivered drama and then some. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 advantage thanks to two Hunter Slater home runs. But the Rebels rallied with 3 runs in the 4th and 4 in the 7th to take the lead. They would hold on to win 7-6 Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

Thomas Dillard gave the Rebels the lead in the 7th with a three-run bomb to left. Jackson Prep alum Parker Caracci gave up a run in the 9th but notched the save. The Captain saved the day in center field. Will Golsan's grab with 2 out in the 9th locked up the victory.

The Rebels recorded their 10th come from behind win this season. They're 23-3 overall. The Golden Eagles drop to 17-6 overall.

Nonetheless a great test for two teams in the early Omaha conversation.

What I Learned Tonight: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

- Houston Roth stellar in relief, definitely a future weekend starter

- USM is one of the top hitting teams in the nation

- Can we have this matchup in NCAA Regionals please? — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.