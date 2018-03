Good morning! Wednesday is off to a windy start as we anticipate possibly stormy weather this afternoon. Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will have details in the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

The Jackson Zoo is pondering a move from west Jackson to LeFleur's Bluff State Park. We'll tell you how you can weigh-in on the proposal.

And there's a sign outside Metrocenter that's catching some attention. We'll tell you what's behind it.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30 to 7 and on Fox 40 from 7 to 9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!