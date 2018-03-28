FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Severe Storms Possible

Storms are increasing this morning from the west, bringing a risk for severe weather today across much of Mississippi. The greatest risk is along and southeast of the Natchez Trace Parkway for the remainder of this morning. Severe risks include damaging straight line wind and a few tornadoes. Flash flooding is also possible. Please stay close to a reliable source for receiving warnings such as our First Alert Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio. Severe threat shifts into East Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon, although periods of rain will continue into the evening.



What to know ahead of severe weather:

Make sure you have our First Alert Weather App downloaded and ready to go before the storms arrive Friday night.

iOS | Android



The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos.

The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe.

If you don't know how to get our weather alerts, click here.

You can track the storm yourself by clicking on our First Alert Interactive Radar .

Be sure you send all your weather photos to sendit@wlbt.com .

