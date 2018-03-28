FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: storms likely Saturday

Our active severe weather season continue to roll on with yet another threat for strong to severe storms pushing into central Mississippi overnight Friday into Saturday.



For your Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sun across the region amid warmth and aggressive breezes from the south at 15 - 25 mph. Highs will top out in the lower and middle 80s. Outside of stray shower, we'll likely stay dry during the day ahead. Rain chances will begin to increase, especially after midnight, from west to east.



FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI THROUGH 7 PM SATURDAY



Showers and storms will turn more likely through your Saturday; along a squall line, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The primary risks will come from the possibility of strong winds and flooding; a few spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Rainfall amounts could total to be 2-4" before the rain exits late Saturday.



The main time frame for severe weather will be between 3 AM - 3 PM Saturday; though rain will likely continue through Saturday evening.



What to know ahead of severe weather:

