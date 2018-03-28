FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tornado Watch issued for counties in western Mississippi until 3 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for counties in western Mississippi until 3 a.m.

Adams, Claiborne, Franklin, Issaquena, Jefferson, Sharkey and Warren County are currently under the watch.

Strong storms are developing tonight over Arkansas and Louisiana. Some will affect our area overnight and closer to daybreak Saturday, but the severe weather threat is expected to hold off until then.

After 7 a.m., thunderstorms will drop heavy rainfall across the area as they march through the region from west to east during the morning.



FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI THROUGH 7 PM SATURDAY



Along a squall line, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The primary risks will come from the possibility of damaging winds and flooding; a few spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Rainfall amounts could total to be 2-4" before the rain exits late Saturday. The tornado risk will increase the farther east and south you get into Mississippi, during the day Saturday. Please keep this in mind if you plan on traveling.



The main time frame for severe weather will be between 4 AM - 4 PM Saturday; though rain will likely continue through Saturday evening.



What to know ahead of severe weather:

