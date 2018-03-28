FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings issued for most of central Mississippi

Our main risk will come from damaging wind gusts, though large hail and brief spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Source: WLBT

Another week featuring yet another threat for strong to severe storms across central Mississippi as a cold front makes progress into the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued through 8:15 p.m. for Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Holmes, Humphreys, Warren Sharkey, Issaquena and Warren Counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 10 p.m. Tuesday for Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Warren, Yazoo, Madison, Hinds, Rankin, Warren, Claiborne, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln and Copiah counties.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking strong to severe storms to the west Tuesday afternoon, moving toward Mississippi.

Rain and storms arrive in Northwest Mississippi after 6 p.m. and should reach the Natchez Trace Parkway around 8 p.m., then Southeast Mississippi after midnight.

Keep in mind these are approximate times and are subject to change depending on the nature of the storms when they arrive.

The severe weather threat is much higher in North Mississippi into Tennessee and Kentucky. Even though the threat is lower here in Central and South Mississippi, we are still dealing with the potential for damaging straight line wind, large hail, and yes a few tornadoes are possible.

Outside of any storms today, winds will flow in around 15 - 25 mph, with occasional gusts upward of 30 - 40 mph amid highs in the lower and middle 80s.

Storm chances will increase from west to east through the latter half of the day, into the overnight hours. The primary time frame will be between 6 p.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Our main risk will come from damaging wind gusts, though large hail and brief spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out.

What to know ahead of severe weather:

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

