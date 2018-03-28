FIRST ALERT: storms, a few strong, possible Wednesday into Thursday

Our unsettled weather will turn a bit more volatile this later today as a storm system makes its approach to central Mississippi, bringing an opportunity of a few strong to severe storms to the region.



Throughout much of your Wednesday - rain chances will stay at a minimum, with just a few showers possible through 3 PM. Rain chances will begin to increase through the latter half of Wednesday afternoon and evening as the system inches closer in.



Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary risk, but hail and spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with the possibility of localized flooding. Expect several waves of storms move through, possibly into the morning hours of Thursday.



The main time frame for the possibility of severe weather will open up between 5 PM Wednesday through 7 AM Thursday. The severe threat will subside; though the rain will likely continue off and on through Thursday before tapering off late in the day.



After the rain end, some areas may pick up 2-4", which could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for areas still dealing with backwater flooding from the Mississippi River.



