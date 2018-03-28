FIRST ALERT: strong storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Another week featuring yet another threat for strong to severe storms across central Mississippi as a cold front makes progress into the area.



The majority of your Tuesday will be quiet with no major issues. Expect variably cloudy skies with an aggressive south/southwest breeze flowing in ahead of our next storm threat that will roll in after sunset. Outside of any storms today, winds will flow in around 15 - 25 mph, with occasional gusts upward of 30 - 40 mph amid highs in the lower and middle 80s.



Storm chances will increase from west to east through the latter half of the day, into the overnight hours. The primary time frame will be between 6 PM Tuesday through 3 AM Wednesday. Our main risk will come from damaging wind gusts, though large hail and brief spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out.



During this time frame, we encourage you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings; whether it is via a NOAA weather radio or the First Alert Weather app. Stay up to date with the latest from the First Alert Weather team throughout the day on this impending storm threat.



