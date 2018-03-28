FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning canceled across metro

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Rankin and Scott Counties has been CANCELED.

WATCH HERE

A Tornado Watch issued for much of central Mississippi until 11 p.m. Wednesday remains in effect. This includes Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties.

Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Sharkey, Warren, and Yazoo counties are also under this watch.

Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary risk, but hail and spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with the possibility of localized flooding. Expect several waves of storms move through, possibly into the morning hours of Thursday.

The first wave of storms (likely the most intense) will open up a severe weather time frame between now and 10 PM Wednesday - primary risk here will be wind and the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes.

Overnight, showers and storms will likely continue through the morning hours of Thursday, but will transition to more of a threat from heavy rain. The main issue into early Thursday morning will be heavy rain leading to flooding concerns.

Thursday will see occasional showers diminish and taper off over time.

After the rain ends, some areas may pick up 1-4", which could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for areas still dealing with backwater flooding from the Mississippi River.



