FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning issued for Sharkey, Issaquena, Humphreys and Yazoo County

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sharkey, Issaquena, Humphreys and Yazoo County. If you are in these counties TAKE COVER NOW.

The Tornado Warning is set to last until 7:00 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central Mississippi until 11 p.m. Wednesday. This includes Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties are also under this watch.



Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary risk, but hail and spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with the possibility of localized flooding. Expect several waves of storms move through, possibly into the morning hours of Thursday.



The first wave of storms (likely the most intense) will open up a severe weather time frame between now and 10 PM Wednesday - primary risk here will be wind and the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes.



Overnight, showers and storms will likely continue through the morning hours of Thursday, but will transition to more of a threat from heavy rain. The main issue into early Thursday morning will be heavy rain leading to flooding concerns.



Thursday will see occasional showers diminish and taper off over time.



After the rain end, some areas may pick up 1-4", which could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for areas still dealing with backwater flooding from the Mississippi River.



