FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for much of central Mississippi until 11 pm

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central Mississippi until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

This includes Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties are also under this watch.



Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary risk, but hail and spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with the possibility of localized flooding. Expect several waves of storms move through, possibly into the morning hours of Thursday.



The first wave of storms (likely the most intense) will open up a severe weather time frame between 4 PM to 10 PM Wednesday - primary risk here will be wind and the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes.



Overnight, showers and storms will likely continue through the morning hours of Thursday. Though a strong storm or two could still be in play during this time frame, the overall severe threat will wane. The main issue into early Thursday morning will be heavy rain leading to flooding concerns.



There could be another round of storms that could affect our southern counties through late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. Gusty winds amid the heavy downpours will the main issues.



After the rain end, some areas may pick up 2-4", which could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for areas still dealing with backwater flooding from the Mississippi River.



