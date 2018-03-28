FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for multiple counties across central Mississippi

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 11:00 p.m.:

Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Issaquena, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Warren and Yazoo County.

For the second time this week, we have another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms moving into central Mississippi by late Friday into the wee hours of Saturday.



Most of your Friday morning will likely be quiet with rain chances increasing throughout the day. We'll mention a few hit and miss storms attempting to flare up ahead of the complex of storms that will likely drop southward into the region beginning by late afternoon in our northernmost counties, moving into our southernmost counties through the wee hours of Saturday morning.



Along the initial line of storms, damaging winds will be the most prevalent severe weather risk; though large hail will be possible with the strongest of storms and a few brief spin-up tornadoes can't be ruled out either. Even behind the initial band of storms, there could be strong winds in, what may look like, light to moderate rain on the radar through early Saturday morning.



The main time frame to be weather aware to will between 3 PM Friday to 2 AM Saturday.



What to know ahead of severe weather:

