Warren Co. officials searching for wanted man

A search is underway in a wooded area for a man wanted in Warren County.

Officers were trying to serve the man felony warrants when he drove away.

Officers from the Warren County Sheriff's Department and Port Gibson chased the man to Rule and Jeff Davis Road.

The man then jumped out of his car and ran on foot. Deputies and canine units are still searching the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

