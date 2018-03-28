Rankin County man charged with shooting into occupied dwelling

Richard Townsend charged with shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in Rankin County; Source: Rankin County SO

A Rankin County man called "Ricochet" was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling after an incident Tuesday night in Florence.

Around 7:50 p.m. Rankin County Deputies were called to a home on Valley Cove, just outside of Florence, for reports of a disturbance with shots fired. Witnesses told dispatchers they recorded two cars speeding away from the home after the shots were fired.

The homeowner, where the disturbance occurred, told Deputies he was talking to a man and woman. The woman lived in a camper trailer partially on his property and the man was a visiting friend.

The two men began to exchange words and the conversation soon became heated. The man visiting the woman, identified only as “Ricochet”, pulled out a gun and threatened the homeowner.

Witnesses told police that the homeowner went into his home and got a hunting rifle. The homeowner then stood outside and fired one round into the air, followed by at least two rounds in the direction of “Ricochet” and the woman.

“Ricochet” then returned fire at the homeowner. The homeowner's gun malfunctioned, so he went inside and got a second hunting rifle and fired more shots at “Ricochet” while he was driving away.

Investigators processing the scene found a bullet that went into the home through a front bedroom, went down the hall and landed underneath a microwave.

In the driveway where “Ricochet” was parked, deputies found shattered glass from the side window of his pickup. “Ricochet” was found within hours, uninjured and arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police identified him as Richard Townsend.

Townsend is being held without bond in the Rankin County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

