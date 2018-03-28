Hinds County SO investigating bomb threat at Raymond High School - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds County SO investigating bomb threat at Raymond High School

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials are on scene at the Raymond High School after a bomb threat was texted to a parent.

John Neal with the Hinds County School District said that appropriate safety and security measures have been taken. The school is not on lock down and still in session today.

Hinds County officials along with Federal Agents are trying to determine the origin of the text threat.

Any questions on school closure should come from the Hinds County School District.

This is an active scene and we will update as information becomes available.

