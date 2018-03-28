Jackson man sentenced for manslaughter, burglary

A Hinds County judge sentenced 23-year-old Jaylon Spires to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder and burglary of two Jackson residents.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 15 years to serve, five years suspended, and five years post-release supervision on both charges. The sentences will run concurrent, and he will receive credit for the time served on both sentences.

Spires was found guilty in the shooting death of 33-year-old Cortland Thompson on Sewanee Drive in Jackson. Three days later, Spires broke into a Hillmont Drive home in Jackson and stole the resident’s television set.

He has been in jail since he was arrested that month by the Jackson Police Department. Spires was previously convicted on an unrelated charge of felony aggravated assault.

