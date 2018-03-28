Downtown Jackson lofts coming to historic Lamar Life building

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places. Source: WLBT

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places. Source: WLBT

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places. Source: WLBT

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places. Source: WLBT

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places. Source: WLBT

The welcome sign is out on Capitol Street and Wednesday MSNEWSNOW got an exclusive walk-through inside the Lamar Life lofts, downtown Jackson's latest upscale urban loft setting.

"We would like to think that our location is superior, across the street from the Governor's mansion on Capitol Street and the amenity package is good," said developer Andrew Mattiace.

VIDEO: Lofts coming to Lamar Life building in downtown Jackson

The views are stunning, complete with gargoyles perched on ledges.

The landmark building is on the National Register of Historic places.

The style will be contemporary, according to Mattiace.

"Neat and light and airy," explained Mattiace. "They are not traditional, you'll find very few stained and traditional elements."

New market tax credits require 20 percent of the contemporary lofts to be moderately priced.

"23 units total on floors 7 through 11," said Mattiace. "And the average size is 800 feet, high demand."

Offices and retail space will be available on the street level floors.

With limited parking a premium in downtown Jackson, residents will have easy access to their own parking garage connected to the Capitol Towers garage.

"if you live and work here, you will be able to park in the garage and walk straight through to your apartment," added the developer.

The lofts will be move-in ready on November 1.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.