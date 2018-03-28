2018 Legislative Session has ended

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves gaveled the end of the legislative session Wednesday after the Legislature passed an approximate $6 billion budget that funds critical state services and new laws to encourage job creation. The Legislature also passed a practical bond plan that invests in universities, community colleges, and deficient bridges across the state.

“Working with Governor Bryant and Speaker Gunn, I believe we have a conservative spending plan that saves for a rainy day and increases funds for critical areas,” said Lt. Gov. Reeves. “Our state’s economic performance has shown improvement, which allowed us to invest more tax dollars in those priorities that result in positive outcomes like the School Recognition Program and putting more troopers on the road.”

The budget for Fiscal 2019, which begins July 1, supports the majority of agencies at levels similar to the current budget year. Some increases were given to emphasize legislative priorities, including the areas of public safety, foster care, education, and infrastructure.

The budget also sets aside the required 2 percent of general fund revenues in the state’s rainy day fund.

