All 32 NFL teams visit Starkville for MSU Pro Day

Mendenhall native Martinas Rankin is projected as a 2nd to 3rd round pick in next month's NFL Draft. All 32 teams traveled to Starkville on Wednesday to see him and a bunch of Bulldogs.
Mississippi State held their Pro Day this morning. Rankin liked his running times at the NFL Combine. So he did position drills along with the vert and broad jump. Martinas is embracing the transition from college to pro.
“Just transitioning and like understanding this is a job. This is my livelihood, and this is how I have to pay the bills, but at the same time embracing it. This is something I have been wanting my whole entire life. It is a dream. It is right there. It still hasn’t hit me yet, but I am just embracing this process and taking it all in.”
Make the pad pop @MTRankin_57!#HailState?? #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/V9qlqD4S6Q— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) March 28, 2018
Big man got ups! @MTRankin_57#HailState?? #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/Y4bcXuqnjW— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) March 28, 2018
Get that work in DG! #HailState?? #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/EuPQsI12kL— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) March 28, 2018
Rankin and Jordan Thomas competed in the NFL Combine earlier this month. Thomas clocked a 4.69 in the 40, the tight end improving his time in the drill. 16 former Bulldogs participated in Pro Day.
