Residents of Jackson assisted living facility plagued with issues

Ward 4 Councilman DeKeither Stamps said he has received several complaints about the conditions at the Jackson Run apartments located on Shaw Road. Source: WLBT

The City of Jackson is working to address living issues at a senior care facility.

Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps said he has received several complaints about the conditions at the Jackson Run apartments located on Shaw Road.

“We’ve gotten several phone calls of concerns about different things over the last few weeks,” Stamps said. “From the elevators not working, so the elderly people who live upstairs can’t get in and out of the building properly. The fire alarm doesn’t call the fire department, a bedbug issue, just overall management treatment.”

This is not the first time Stamps has received complaints about this complex. He said he got a complaint last year about the trash piling up over several months and not being taken out.

Stamps said the fire department has also been reporting ongoing fire violations.

The Jackson Run complex is one of three metro-area properties owned by Ohio based, United Church Homes, Inc.

The others are the LeFleur Haven property, located on Briarwood Drive in Jackson and the Indian Run Estates located in Pearl.

Stamps said some of the residents are also dealing with financial hardships because they’re coming out of pocket to pay for $1,400 bedbug treatments.

“Their contract says that the company will pay for the first visit and then the residents are required to pay for the subsequent visits," said Stamps. "The problem is if you don’t necessarily do a great job of taking care of it, in the beginning, there will be subsequent visits. It’s almost guaranteed.”

An 80-year-old resident of the complex spoke out about the bedbug issue at the Jackson City Council meeting on March 27.

Stamps said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba contacted him about it and they plan to schedule a conference call with the managers of the property to review possible solutions.

Stamps believes the Jackson Run managers are doing the best they can to address the issues at the complex, but said decisions that could resolve the issues are left to the corporate management of United Church Homes Inc, which leaves many things unaddressed and beyond the control of local management.

MSNEWSNOW reached out to United Church Homes Inc and was told the fire system is operating correctly, the elevator issue has been resolved for several weeks and the company has hired an exterminator to treat a few apartments and will continue to work with residents to get rid of the bedbug issue.

