Jackson Zoo eyes move to LeFleur's Bluff State Park

Zoo officials are considering a 25-acre site at Lefleur's Bluff State Park as their new home.

Declining attendance is one reason the Jackson Zoo is considering a move.

Attendance is about half of what it was just over a decade ago.

The talk of relocating the Zoo has also sparked some opposition from those with ties to the West Capitol Street corridor.



Directors of the Jackson Zoo say a task force recommended the move after a feasibility study was completed about four years ago.

They found that the Zoo was not financially stable to operate at its current location.

Budget cuts are also another reason the Zoo is struggling.

They say by being at LeFleur's Bluff, they can collaborate with the other museums already there.

There will be added traffic which could boost their attendance numbers and they're right next to the interstate which will allow easy access for visitors.

They also want to add attractions.

"Zoo visits are about 60 percent of your time spent looking at animals," said Jackson Zoo Executive Director Beth Poff. "The rest doing other activities. We want to have great restaurants, great shopping, ropes courses, zip lines, just to make it feel like a family experience."

Zoo officials say at a new location, they can expand their exhibits and improve interaction for visitors with their species on display.

A move could cost upwards of $50 million.

Zoo officials say they will conduct a study on how to raise those funds.

