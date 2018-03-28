Houston Roth's relief sparked #4 Rebel comeback

Thomas Dillard grabbed headlines Tuesday with his 3-run go ahead blast as #4 Ole Miss rallied to beat #14 Southern Miss 7-6.

Dig deeper with the Rebels and you'll find a stellar performance by pitcher Houston Roth. The sophomore struck out 7 in 5 frames, his only mistake was a 3rd inning home run. Roth's relief kept the Rebel momentum going as the Razorbacks come to town.

"I knew going in that I was going to have to go a long way, like a starter," Roth said. "It wasn't a 1 inning shut it down, and I knew that. I've had some starts under my belt. Just went out there and did what I did."

Ole Miss recorded their 10th comeback win of the season Tuesday night.

"This team, like Coach B says, we always have that bullet in the gun," Roth said. "We're never out of a fight, never. Our hitters have been great when we get behind. There's never a moment where we're down, we're beat. We're never defeated."

#4 Ole Miss hosts #5 Arkansas for a Thursday-Saturday SEC series. Game 1 is Thursday at 6:30pm. All three games in the series can be streamed on ESPN3.com

#4 Ole Miss (23-3, 4-2) vs. #5 Arkansas (18-7, 4-2)

Game 1: Thursday 6:30pm

Game 2: Friday 6:30pm

Game 3: Saturday 1:30pm

