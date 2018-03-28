Jackson State Pro Day in the books

Jackson State held their Pro Day on Monday afternoon.The Tigers worked out for NFL scouts at D1 Jackson.

I asked a pair of JSU defensive stars on what they've improved on during the draft process.

Andre Lloyd (77 tackles in 2017 season, 4th in SWAC)

"I was always a pretty strong guy, so my main thing was getting the speed down. I had a great trainer in Hattiesburg, Jay Hughes, and he really worked with me good on my speed. I think it improved significantly."

Keontre Anderson (2017 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year)

"Commitment. This is like one of the hardest parts of your life and you're working for your dream. Working for something that you've been waiting your whole life for. You just have to cut out some of your habits that you usually have been doing to make time for some of the things that you want in life."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.