Outraged residents vandalize property on the potential site for a new Warren County jail

Outraged Warren County residents vandalized property on the potential site for a new correctional facility. The current jail sits in Vicksburg's business district and the plan is to relocate.

Spray paint has been used to deface the Pinewoods Hotel on Highway 80 in Warren County. Some folks agree no jail should be put there, while others don't think it is a big deal.

“A lot of people don't have the transportation to get out there to see the relatives, so I think that it should be inside city limits,” said a Vicksburg Resident.

“Not necessarily; to me, it just depends on the security. Either way, if it's here or there it doesn't matter,” said a Warren County resident.

Three on your side reached out to the president of the county's Board of Supervisors, Richard George, about the new jail concerns.

George says he understands while no one really wants a jail in their neighborhood, the county must move forward with building a new facility because the old one is antiquated.

The county and the city of Vicksburg agreed that this is the most suitable site because it is 50 acres and one mile out of the city limits. George says the county is in the process of appraising the property and negotiating a price with the landowner. Once construction starts, he says the goal will be to create a buffer between citizens and the correctional facility and safety is also a priority.

“I don't think it's a bad or a good thing," said a Warren County resident. "I'm comfortable with whatever decision they make as long as they have somewhere to go and better jailhouse.”

County officials say if everything goes as planned, they could break ground on the new jail as early as next year.

