Vicksburg man hits 9-year-old girl with car

A Vicksburg man is in police custody after hitting a nine-year-old girl with his car on Washington Street.

A student of Dana Road Elementary was getting off her school bus when a man hit her. Authorities say he was not paying attention to the road or the school bus's flashing lights.

Vicksburg police identified the driver as 30-year-old Ditanun Simpson. He has been charged with reckless driving, invalid driver's license and no proof of insurance.

VPD officer Judson Magloire said that local police and first responders acted quickly and got the girl to the hospital.

"When we arrived she was missing teeth, had a little blood from her mouth, but luckily this happened right in front of a firefighter who saw it happen and ran right over to help," said Magloire. "She's in the hospital now with some injuries and will make a recovery from this incident."

