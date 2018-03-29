Over 4K without power in Mississippi due to storms

Power out after storms sweep through metro; Source: Entergy website

Over 4,000 people are without power Thursday morning due to storms that came through overnight.

We are following this developing story and will keep you updated if things change.

Attala- 543

Hinds- 1,169

Holmes- 154

Madison- 67

Montgomery- 691

Tunica- 759

To view a complete rundown of outages, you can check out Entergy's website here.

Rain and possible thunder storms will continue to move through the area Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.