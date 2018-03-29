Over 8K without power in Mississippi, 5K in Hinds Co.

Power out after storms sweep through metro; Source: Entergy website

Over 8,000 people are without power Thursday morning due to storms that came through overnight.

We are following this developing story and will keep you updated if things change.

Attala- 729

Hinds- 5,289

Holmes- 1.030

Madison- 67

Montgomery- 718

Tunica- 759

To view a complete rundown of outages, you can check out Entergy's website here.

Rain and possible thunder storms will continue to move through the area Thursday morning.

