Storms cause power outages for residents in MS

Power out after storms sweep through metro; Source: Entergy website

Over 8,000 people were without power Thursday morning due to storms that came through overnight.

Entergy has been working to fix the outages and now the total number of customers affected is down to 3,574.

We are following this developing story and will keep you updated if things change.

Attala- 370

Hinds- 375

Holmes- 1,041

Madison- 103

Montgomery- 703

To view a complete rundown of outages, you can check out Entergy's website here.

Rain and possible thunder storms will continue to move through the area Thursday morning.

