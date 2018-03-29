Jackson school bus stopped by downed power lines - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson school bus stopped by downed power lines

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT
Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT
Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive.

It is unclear if students are on the bus. 

Jackson police and campus enforcement are on scene helping with the situation.

We will update when we know more.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly