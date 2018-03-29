Jackson school bus stopped by downed power lines

Powerlines are down and have stopped a Jackson school bus on Woody Drive and Charleston Drive. Source: WLBT

It is unclear if students are on the bus.

Jackson police and campus enforcement are on scene helping with the situation.

We will update when we know more.

