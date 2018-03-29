Wreck on I-55 S at Lakeland Dr. causing major slow down - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on I-55 at Lakeland Drive is causing a major slow down for drivers Thursday morning.

The wreck is in the southbound lane. The right lane is completely blocked.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

Please avoid this area if possible.

