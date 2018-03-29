Travel advisory in effect for entire Natchez Trace Parkway

As a result of severe weather conditions, a travel advisory is in effect for the entire Natchez Trace Parkway.

Rain and wind caused numerous trees to fall and block the road along this route. Travelers are advised to exercise caution when driving on the Parkway as additional rain and high winds are expected throughout the day.

Maintenance employees have been working hard to open the roadway, but travelers should be aware that downed trees and limbs may be in close proximity to the roadway until they can be safely cleared. “Our priority is to get the roadway open as quickly and as safely as we can,” stated Chief of Maintenance Barry Boyd. “That may mean just clearing the roadway of downed trees, but not the road shoulders.”

For more updates, you can visit the Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page for updates.

For current Parkway road information, please call (800) 305-7417.

